Reporter profile: Jean Elya |a Cookin...

Reporter profile: Jean Elya |a Cooking, caring, and finding the right bolt

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

Five years ago, Jean Ely was an unfailingly friendly and generous presence at the Shelter Island IGA, so when fellow worker Billie Howland Mulcahey came up with the nickname, Jean responded in kind. "She was 'Bad Billie,' Jean said, "and I was 'Mean Jean.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tesla Model X 2016 Dec 30 fyi 2
Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv... Dec 16 openmind693 1
News Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11) Nov '16 Moonbeam 4
News Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 21
Police State NY Closes Beaches Labor Day 9/5/2016 Sep '16 NYsucks 1
News The Latest: FBI expected to release Clinton doc... Aug '16 Fooling No One 1
Lost ring Aug '16 mebecky 1
See all East Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Hampton Forum Now

East Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

East Hampton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,016 • Total comments across all topics: 277,586,906

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC