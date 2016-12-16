Island firefighters respond to Sag Harbor blaze
A team of Shelter Island firefighters led by First Assistant Chief Anthony Reiter responded to a major blaze in Sag Harbor early this morning that destroyed the historic movie theater and spread to several storefronts along Main Street. At the request of the Sag Harbor Fire Department, seven Island firefighters were dispatched with a ladder truck, according to Chief Greg Sulahian, to aid the Sag Harbor Fire Department and several other East end departments.
