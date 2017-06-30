Retailer sells clothing named after Michigan cities
Attorney-turn-designer Jamie Loeks Duffield loves Michigan so much she names all her clothing after the cities that crisscross the state. Her collection includes a navy striped Mackinac dress, watermelon hue Ludington frock and the best-selling Pointe searsucker tunic that doubles as a swimsuit cover.
