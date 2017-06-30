Retailer sells clothing named after M...

Retailer sells clothing named after Michigan cities

Monday Jun 26 Read more: MLive.com

Attorney-turn-designer Jamie Loeks Duffield loves Michigan so much she names all her clothing after the cities that crisscross the state. Her collection includes a navy striped Mackinac dress, watermelon hue Ludington frock and the best-selling Pointe searsucker tunic that doubles as a swimsuit cover.

Read more at MLive.com.

