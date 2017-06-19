Jack E. Waldfogel

Jack E. Waldfogel

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: Northern Michigan News

A 55-year-old Manton man was seriously injured Sunday when he was ejected from his motorcycle after colliding with a truck. Troopers from the Cadillac Michigan S... EVART - Bystanders tried to pull a 47-year-old Evart man out of the water after he injured himself diving into the Muskegon River on Saturday, but the current was too strong,... EVART - Jack E. Waldfogel, of Evart, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in East Grand Rapids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 11 hr NewsJunkie 2,936
News Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme... Jun 23 Indict arnon milchan 1
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law Jun 18 Muzzie confusion 12
Quote of the Day (Feb '08) Jun 16 Kelly Joanne Cannon 479
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Jun 16 A Commenter 1,176
The Geek Group Jun 15 Redrider87 3
News Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh... May 31 About time 1
See all East Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Grand Rapids Forum Now

East Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

East Grand Rapids...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,549 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC