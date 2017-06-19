Fireworks celebration in lieu of fune...

Fireworks celebration in lieu of funeral denied by local authorities

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: MLive.com

Fireworks exploding over Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids could have been a fitting tribute to the late Eileen DeVries , a firecracker of a woman who died May 15 from cancer. DeVries' family has been planning a celebration of her life in lieu of a more traditional funeral to remember her life, and wanted to host a private fireworks show 10 p.m. Sunday, June 4, from Remington Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) Fri Morningwood 2,931
News Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme... Fri Indict arnon milchan 1
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law Jun 18 Muzzie confusion 12
Quote of the Day (Feb '08) Jun 16 Kelly Joanne Cannon 479
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Jun 16 A Commenter 1,176
The Geek Group Jun 15 Redrider87 3
News Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh... May 31 About time 1
See all East Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Grand Rapids Forum Now

East Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

East Grand Rapids...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,099 • Total comments across all topics: 282,007,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC