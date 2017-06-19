Fireworks celebration in lieu of funeral denied by local authorities

Fireworks exploding over Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids could have been a fitting tribute to the late Eileen DeVries , a firecracker of a woman who died May 15 from cancer. DeVries' family has been planning a celebration of her life in lieu of a more traditional funeral to remember her life, and wanted to host a private fireworks show 10 p.m. Sunday, June 4, from Remington Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.