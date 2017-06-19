Fireworks celebration in lieu of funeral denied by local authorities
Fireworks exploding over Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids could have been a fitting tribute to the late Eileen DeVries , a firecracker of a woman who died May 15 from cancer. DeVries' family has been planning a celebration of her life in lieu of a more traditional funeral to remember her life, and wanted to host a private fireworks show 10 p.m. Sunday, June 4, from Remington Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
East Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Fri
|Morningwood
|2,931
|Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme...
|Fri
|Indict arnon milchan
|1
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 18
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Jun 16
|A Commenter
|1,176
|The Geek Group
|Jun 15
|Redrider87
|3
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC