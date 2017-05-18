Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment to the Compensation Appellate Commission
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointment of Duncan McMillan of East Grand Rapids to the Michigan Compensation Appellate Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|4 hr
|NewsFan13
|2,901
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Cdoxie
|15
|The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14)
|May 10
|then thaw Floods ...
|2
|The Geek Group
|May 10
|Redrider87
|1
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|May 9
|Wyoming Bob
|1,174
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|May 1
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC