East Grand Rapids employing unusual t...

East Grand Rapids employing unusual technique to keep geese at bay

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: MLive.com

Grace, a border collie, works to reduce the park's geese problem by chasing them away. This is the city's second year utilizing Grace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) Mon NewsFan13 2,922
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law Jun 18 Muzzie confusion 12
Quote of the Day (Feb '08) Jun 16 Kelly Joanne Cannon 479
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Jun 16 A Commenter 1,176
The Geek Group Jun 15 Redrider87 3
News Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh... May 31 About time 1
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
See all East Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Grand Rapids Forum Now

East Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

East Grand Rapids...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC