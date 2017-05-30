East Grand Rapids celebrates prom 2017 'Under the Stars'
East Grand Rapids High School held its "A Night Under the Stars" themed prom at Studio D2D Saturday, May 13, at DeVos Place. There was a lot of laughter and mingling among friends and of course, students showed off their moves on the dance floor to the latest hits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|May 31
|NewsFan13
|2,907
|East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|east
|3
|Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08)
|May 23
|bonds77
|396
|What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10)
|May 20
|Horrific
|378
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Cdoxie
|15
Find what you want!
Search East Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC