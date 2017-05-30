East Grand Rapids celebrates prom 201...

East Grand Rapids celebrates prom 2017 'Under the Stars'

Saturday May 13 Read more: MLive.com

East Grand Rapids High School held its "A Night Under the Stars" themed prom at Studio D2D Saturday, May 13, at DeVos Place. There was a lot of laughter and mingling among friends and of course, students showed off their moves on the dance floor to the latest hits.

