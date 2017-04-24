Town hall with legislators to discuss public schools

A town hall with local legislators planned Monday, April 24, on public schools comes as Kent County residents are asked to support a county-wide school millage to help a funding gap school leaders say stem from insufficient state funding. The 10-year, 0.9-mill, $19.9 million Regional Enhancement Millage for operating dollars would mean an extra $211 per student for all 20 school districts in the Kent ISD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.