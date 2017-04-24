Town hall with legislators to discuss...

Town hall with legislators to discuss public schools

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: MLive.com

A town hall with local legislators planned Monday, April 24, on public schools comes as Kent County residents are asked to support a county-wide school millage to help a funding gap school leaders say stem from insufficient state funding. The 10-year, 0.9-mill, $19.9 million Regional Enhancement Millage for operating dollars would mean an extra $211 per student for all 20 school districts in the Kent ISD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 15 hr NewsFan13 2,885
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Apr 20 Karen Vermaire 1,170
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) Apr 8 Disturbing 95
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Apr 7 Kimmie 12
Poll Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11) Apr 2 Fred 266
East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Emma 2
News Opinion: Michigan's Historic Districts Act isn'... (Feb '16) Feb '16 RushFan666 2
See all East Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Grand Rapids Forum Now

East Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

East Grand Rapids...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,700 • Total comments across all topics: 280,540,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC