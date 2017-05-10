Sandra Carmichael
A suicidal Manton man who threatened law enforcement was detained by police with chemical agents and less-than-lethal force. According to a press release from th... EVART - Sandra Jean Carmichael, of Evart, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in East Grand Rapids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.
Add your comments below
East Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|3 hr
|Morningwood
|2,894
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|Fri
|Cdoxie
|15
|The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14)
|May 10
|then thaw Floods ...
|2
|The Geek Group
|May 10
|Redrider87
|1
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|May 9
|Wyoming Bob
|1,174
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|May 1
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC