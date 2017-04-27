Report: GR charter high school is No. 1 in Michigan
The top high school in the state is right in West Michigan, according to 2017 rankings by U.S. News & World Report . Wellspring Preparatory High School - a Grand Rapids charter school - took the top spot among more than 1,000 high schools statewide, with an 82 percent graduation rate and a college readiness score of 70.3. Nationally, it ranked 211th.
