Michigan Appeals Court Turns Dim Tail Lights Into A Crime

3 hrs ago Read more: TheNewspaper

A three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals decided Tuesday to expand the ability of police to stop and search motorists by declaring it unlawful to have a "dim" tail light. The decision was made in the context of a January 5, 2014 traffic stop in East Grand Rapids.

