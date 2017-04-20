Hope's Gunnar Elder named MIAA Men's Lacrosse Offensive Player of Week
Hope College's Gunnar Elder has been selected the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men's Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week for games played April 10-16. The senior attacker from East Grand Rapids, Michigan totaled three goals and 13 assists during two road wins last week for the MIAA-leading Flying Dutchmen.
