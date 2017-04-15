Court: Weak taillight is enough to st...

Court: Weak taillight is enough to stop drunken driver

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

The Michigan appeals court has affirmed the drunken-driving conviction of a man who was stopped near Grand Rapids solely because one taillight was weaker than the other. The case against Trevor Vanderhart was a misdemeanor, but it has gone through three courts so far.

