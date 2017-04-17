CMU student, alums raise awareness at...

CMU student, alums raise awareness at Hammock for Homelessness Day

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Central Michigan Life

Kalamazoo, freshman, Kailey Hoffman, grey sweater, East Grand Rapids, junior, Madison Frye, right, and their friends relax in hammocks for the Hammock for Homelessness Day on Wednesday, April 12 outside of Park Library. A settlement of hammocks formed near Brooks Hall yesterday as students hung out at the first annual Hammock for Homelessness Day.

