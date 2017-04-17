CMU student, alums raise awareness at Hammock for Homelessness Day

Kalamazoo, freshman, Kailey Hoffman, grey sweater, East Grand Rapids, junior, Madison Frye, right, and their friends relax in hammocks for the Hammock for Homelessness Day on Wednesday, April 12 outside of Park Library. A settlement of hammocks formed near Brooks Hall yesterday as students hung out at the first annual Hammock for Homelessness Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Central Michigan Life.