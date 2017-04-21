50th Anniversary of Famous Grand Rapids Tornado
Today is the 50th Anniversary of a famous tornado outbreak, which included an F3 tornado that started in Grandville, moved through the south side of Grand Rapids, through East Grand Rapids and all the way to Ada. That twister injured 32 people on that Friday afternoon.
