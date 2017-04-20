2017 best suburbs to live in Michigan
Niche has released their annual list of the Best Places to Live for 2017 . They have ranked the best suburbs to live in the state of Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClickOnDetroit.
East Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Thu
|Karen Vermaire
|1,170
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Grammarly
|2,883
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr 8
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|Kimmie
|12
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
|Opinion: Michigan's Historic Districts Act isn'... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|RushFan666
|2
