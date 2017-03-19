US man publishes obituary - while still alive
Bob Eleveld, 80, announced this week that he will host a "celebration of life" open house on Saturday in lieu of a funeral. Eleveld also published an obituary on March 12 with the date range "8/3/1936 - Not Yet," the Grand Rapids Press reported.
