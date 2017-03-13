Hope lacrosse's Gunnar Elder earns MIAA weekly honor
Hope College's Gunnar Elder has been chosen the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men's Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week for matches played March 6-11. The senior attacker from East Grand Rapids, Michigan is receiving the award for the fourth time in his career and the first time this season.
