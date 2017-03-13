Hope lacrosse's Gunnar Elder earns MI...

Hope lacrosse's Gunnar Elder earns MIAA weekly honor

Monday Mar 13 Read more: MLive.com

Hope College's Gunnar Elder has been chosen the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men's Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week for matches played March 6-11. The senior attacker from East Grand Rapids, Michigan is receiving the award for the fourth time in his career and the first time this season.

