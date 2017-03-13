Damaging wind storm prompts cities to offer cleanup help
After winds hit speeds of 64 mph Wednesday in Grand Rapids wreaking havoc on trees, power poles and buildings, cities are offering to help residents with the cleanup. The city of Grand Rapids will be opening up its yard waste drop-off site at 2001 Butterworth St. SW for special hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the next three Saturdays to help residents dispose of debris from the wind storm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
East Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand Rapids murderer appeals conviction on cla... (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|dol
|4
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Mar 13
|Edie
|2,850
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 13
|Oneal
|65
|Why are Christian Reformed people idiots? (May '11)
|Mar 11
|Oneal
|176
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Mar 10
|Resolute-loses-bid
|20
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mar 7
|Duder
|1,163
|East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ...
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC