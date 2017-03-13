Damaging wind storm prompts cities to offer cleanup help

After winds hit speeds of 64 mph Wednesday in Grand Rapids wreaking havoc on trees, power poles and buildings, cities are offering to help residents with the cleanup. The city of Grand Rapids will be opening up its yard waste drop-off site at 2001 Butterworth St. SW for special hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the next three Saturdays to help residents dispose of debris from the wind storm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.