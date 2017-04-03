Backlash puts proposed Grand Rapids pet limits on hold
Grand Rapids' First Ward City Commissioner Dave Shaffer is backpedaling on a proposed household pet limit that he publicly introduced last week. Wednesday the city announced it would be cancelling the March 28 public hearing on the proposed pet limits at Shaffer's request.
