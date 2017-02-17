School leaders weigh in on Gov. Rick Snyder's proposed K-12 budget

School leaders are grateful Governor Rick Snyder's proposed K-12 budget calls for increases not cuts, but say per-pupil funding is still too low to meet current needs. Snyder's budget released Wednesday, Feb. 8, would give public schools a hike in overall funding, plus additional dollars for career and technical education programs, academically and economically at-risk students, and high schoolers.

