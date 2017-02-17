School leaders weigh in on Gov. Rick ...

School leaders weigh in on Gov. Rick Snyder's proposed K-12 budget

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: MLive.com

School leaders are grateful Governor Rick Snyder's proposed K-12 budget calls for increases not cuts, but say per-pupil funding is still too low to meet current needs. Snyder's budget released Wednesday, Feb. 8, would give public schools a hike in overall funding, plus additional dollars for career and technical education programs, academically and economically at-risk students, and high schoolers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Art Van Scam (Oct '08) 18 hr MUman 50
Local News Women (Apr '09) Fri Anonymous 2,838
Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12) Feb 15 Gaxtell 74
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Feb 15 Like to know 28
are the protesters going to jump Feb 14 Oneal 37
News OMG, g/f text gets teen driver ticket (Jul '10) Feb 14 Phartingly 35
News Walmart fires Michigan man for using medical ma... (Mar '10) Feb 14 Phartagnon 5,435
See all East Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Grand Rapids Forum Now

East Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
 

East Grand Rapids...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,923 • Total comments across all topics: 278,998,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC