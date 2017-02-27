Gaslight Village hunting a right fita...

Gaslight Village hunting a right fita for empty storefronts

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: WOODTV.com

Business leaders in the Gaslight Village in East Grand Rapids are hoping their new ideas can help revitalize the shopping center and prevent more store owners from closing up shop. Walking through the business district Monday, 24 Hour News 8 counted more than a half dozen empty storefronts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) Wed SdElwood 2,849
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Tue Duder 1,163
are the protesters going to jump Mar 3 Oneal 60
News Religion News: National Christian book store ch... Mar 2 sharon gutierrez 1
News Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08) Feb 27 Charley Horse 157
Poll Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09) Feb 20 Carter 58
East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... Sep '16 Emma 2
See all East Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Grand Rapids Forum Now

East Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

East Grand Rapids...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,586 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC