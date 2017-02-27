Gaslight Village hunting a right fita for empty storefronts
Business leaders in the Gaslight Village in East Grand Rapids are hoping their new ideas can help revitalize the shopping center and prevent more store owners from closing up shop. Walking through the business district Monday, 24 Hour News 8 counted more than a half dozen empty storefronts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
East Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Wed
|SdElwood
|2,849
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|Duder
|1,163
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 3
|Oneal
|60
|Religion News: National Christian book store ch...
|Mar 2
|sharon gutierrez
|1
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|Feb 27
|Charley Horse
|157
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Feb 20
|Carter
|58
|East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ...
|Sep '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC