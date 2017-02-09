From East Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation
It may be one of the coldest days of the winter, but start thinking about what movies you'd like to see outside at Movies in the Park in East Grand Rapids this summer. The East Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department has set up an online survey to get the public's input into what movies to show.
