Fire crews rescue man who fell through ice on Reeds Lake
Officials tell 24 Hour News 8 that the victim went out onto the ice to retrieve his shanty and fell through. A hovercraft was launched from the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety to rescue the man.
