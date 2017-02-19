Fire crews rescue man who fell throug...

Fire crews rescue man who fell through ice on Reeds Lake

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: WOODTV.com

Officials tell 24 Hour News 8 that the victim went out onto the ice to retrieve his shanty and fell through. A hovercraft was launched from the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety to rescue the man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
are the protesters going to jump 3 hr Gville Jim 54
News Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08) 3 hr Charley Horse 157
Local News Women (Apr '09) 4 hr HudsonvilleFriend 2,842
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Feb 24 Dena 1,161
Poll Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09) Feb 20 Carter 58
Art Van Scam (Oct '08) Feb 18 MUman 50
Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12) Feb 15 Gaxtell 74
See all East Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Grand Rapids Forum Now

East Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Space Station
  5. Libya
 

East Grand Rapids...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,751 • Total comments across all topics: 279,194,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC