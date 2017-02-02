East Grand Rapids parents warned of suspicious man
Public Safety officers in East Grand Rapids are warning residents be on the look out for a man driving a red van who was apparently trying lure kids into his vehicle. Officers say the man, who is described as being white, in his 40s, with a grey beard and glasses, tried to lure two kids into his van near Woodcliff Drive and Maplewood Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
East Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|50 min
|Uzi does it
|23
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|22 hr
|MrsMrs90
|1,154
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Wed
|T-Man
|2,829
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Lesbian Daddy
|90
|WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07)
|Jan 28
|Frank
|11
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|Jan 26
|rewtys
|51
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Jan 25
|MrsMrs90
|9
Find what you want!
Search East Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC