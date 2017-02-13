East Grand Rapids opens kitten yoga
MLive reports that Tungl is going to lead 32 participants through the first "Cats on Mats" event at her studio in April as a benefit for the Humane Society of West Michigan . The Humane Society will be bringing adoptable kittens during the spring "kitten season" to a special yoga session at the studio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
East Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warning sought for big burger (Apr '09)
|4 min
|Greasy Burger Phart
|54
|are the protesters going to jump
|6 hr
|Gville Jim
|35
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|Gville Jim
|1,156
|Ottawa County deputies look into gang ties in H... (Aug '07)
|17 hr
|thunderhead
|39
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Sun
|Morningwood
|2,831
|Classic Stereo closes (Jul '08)
|Sun
|tim bennett
|468
|5 faith facts about Betsy DeVos
|Feb 8
|MichaelN
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC