East Grand Rapids opens kitten yoga

MLive reports that Tungl is going to lead 32 participants through the first "Cats on Mats" event at her studio in April as a benefit for the Humane Society of West Michigan . The Humane Society will be bringing adoptable kittens during the spring "kitten season" to a special yoga session at the studio.

