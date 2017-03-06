Commission: 'Systemic racism' at root of Flint water crisis
"Systemic racism" going back decades is at the core of problems that caused a lead-contaminated water crisis in the majority black city of Flint, according to a Michigan Civil Rights Commission report issued Friday. The report says the commission did not unearth any civil rights law violations and that nobody "intended to poison Flint."
