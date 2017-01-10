family fireplace
Two West Michigan communities are among the top ten best places in Michigan to raise a family, according to WalletHub. East Grand Rapids was second only to Rochester on the list released Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|50 min
|Uzi does it
|23
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|22 hr
|MrsMrs90
|1,154
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Wed
|T-Man
|2,829
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Lesbian Daddy
|90
|WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07)
|Jan 28
|Frank
|11
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|Jan 26
|rewtys
|51
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Jan 25
|MrsMrs90
|9
Find what you want!
Search East Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC