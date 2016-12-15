Too soon to ice fish on West Michigan...

Too soon to ice fish on West Michigan lakes

Thursday Dec 15

Despite the recent below-freezing temperatures, many inland lakes in West Michigan are still not completely frozen over, making for dangerous conditions for anyone hoping to ice fish. You couldn't find a soul fishing on Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids Thursday, but that will soon change as a flood of fishermen are expected to cast out all over West Michigan in the coming days.

