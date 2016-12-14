Revolver that reportedly belonged to ...

Revolver that reportedly belonged to Al Capone up for auction

A West Michigan company is hoping to bring in big bucks when it auctions off a gun that allegedly belonged to notorious gangster Al Capone. "He did like carrying the .32-calibers and that's a known fact about Al Capone," said Austin Miedma, the vice president of firearms sales for Miedema Auctioneering and Appraisals .

