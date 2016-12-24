Marandaa s 12 Days of Winter Break Fun
You and your family don't have to spend your Winter Break being bored! There are so many fun things to do and happening in your community this year that are right in your backyardor at least close to it! Check our Maranda's complete guide of Winter Break fun from December 19 through December 30 where she shares all of her ideas and suggestions to help you make the most out of your kids Winter Break..
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
East Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|14 min
|George
|1,140
|Is Obama a hypocrite?
|7 hr
|RushFan666
|37
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|10 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|612
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|12 hr
|Trace
|2,821
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|23 hr
|Gville Jim
|5
|promo307163710
|Dec 30
|Oneal
|8
|Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16)
|Dec 30
|RushFan666
|110
Find what you want!
Search East Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC