Kent County chairman 'no less accessible' with new job in Ann Arbor
Less than a month after winning reelection, the chairman of the Kent County Board of Commissioners took new a job more than 100 miles away. But Jim Saalfeld, R-Grand Rapids Township, said his two-hour commute to Ann Arbor will not impact his ability to serve District 11 constituents in East Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Township and Ada Township.
