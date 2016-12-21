Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointments to Ferris State University Board of Trustees
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointments of Robert Hegbloom of Clarkston, Amna Seibold of East Grand Rapids and LaShanda Thomas of Grosse Pointe to the Ferris State University Board of Trustees.
