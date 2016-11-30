Wellness expert announces new studio ...

Wellness expert announces new studio a oeOMG! Yogaa set to open in Rockford

Wednesday Nov 30

A new yoga studio is coming to West Michigan in 2017 and it's the brain child of WOTV 4 Women's Wellness expert, Michele Fife and her business partner Gretchen Brockman. " OMG! Yoga " is set to open it's doors January 2nd in the thriving city of Rockford! "Our desire is to create a Yoga community for people who may not have tried Yoga yet, and who felt hesitant to give it a try, or who have limited access to a local studio.

