The Nutcracker dances into Kent District Library this Sunday
If coveted tickets to the Grand Rapids Ballet 's annual Nutcracker performances are out of your family's reach this year for one reason or another, Kent District Library has got you covered. This Sunday afternoon , students from the Grand Rapids Ballet School will be stopping by KDL's East Grand Rapids Branch to perform popular excerpts from the holiday favorite.
