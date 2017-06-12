East China resident opens art studio ...

East China resident opens art studio in Port Huron

East China resident opens art studio in Port Huron East China resident opens art studio in Port Huron Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2sTyBmW Dairoll Medrano moved away for college, but made a point of coming back to open a working art studio in downtown Port Huron. Medrano is a photographer, graphic designer and illustrator who just moved into a small studio space near the corner of Huron Avenue and Quay Street three weeks ago.

