East China resident opens art studio in Port Huron East China resident opens art studio in Port Huron Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2sTyBmW Dairoll Medrano moved away for college, but made a point of coming back to open a working art studio in downtown Port Huron. Medrano is a photographer, graphic designer and illustrator who just moved into a small studio space near the corner of Huron Avenue and Quay Street three weeks ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.