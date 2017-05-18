Aerial photo of centerless ferris wheel in E China
A car drives past a centerless ferris wheel in Weifang city, East China's Shandong province, May 17, 2017. The ferris wheel, whose diameter is 125 meters, has a height of 145 meters.
