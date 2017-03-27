Ancestor worship ceremony commemorate...

Ancestor worship ceremony commemorates Laozi in E China

15 hrs ago

An ancestor worship ceremony is held at Tianjing Palace to commemorate Laozi, one of China's most celebrated philosophers who lived during the Spring and Autumn Period , at his birthplace in Guoyang county of Bozhou city, East China's Anhui province, March 26, 2017.

