Ancestor worship ceremony commemorates Laozi in E China
An ancestor worship ceremony is held at Tianjing Palace to commemorate Laozi, one of China's most celebrated philosophers who lived during the Spring and Autumn Period , at his birthplace in Guoyang county of Bozhou city, East China's Anhui province, March 26, 2017.
