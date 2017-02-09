Trump to reaffirm security commitment to Japan PM

President Donald Trump will reaffirm America's commitment to its security alliance with Japan when the nation's prime minister visits the White House Friday, a senior U.S official said. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be seeking reassurance from the new president on the U.S. role in Asia, while offering job-creating Japanese investment in the United States to shore up economic ties.

