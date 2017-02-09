Trump to reaffirm security commitment to Japan PM
President Donald Trump will reaffirm America's commitment to its security alliance with Japan when the nation's prime minister visits the White House Friday, a senior U.S official said. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be seeking reassurance from the new president on the U.S. role in Asia, while offering job-creating Japanese investment in the United States to shore up economic ties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.
Add your comments below
East China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Karen Umphrey Murder (Mar '08)
|Jan 26
|Marysville 1977
|79
|Dave Barber (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|porthuron news
|27
|Recount timeline on hold
|Dec '16
|Kathie Yakes
|1
|Is Caza the Worst Coach in Marysville History? (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|Brock DenUyl
|802
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|Color full
|1
|UPDATE 1-Russia's Severstal sells U.S. plants t... (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|bfburner
|13
|Car stolen out of Detroit used in two robberies... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|grounded in reality
|1
Find what you want!
Search East China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC