Overhead bridge rotated in E China
Two jacks help rotate an overpass on Danyang Road in Heze, East China's Shandong province on Nov 8, 2016. The 24,800-ton overpass rotated counterclockwise 81.67 degrees to cross railway lines and a freight yard to connect with the approach parts.
