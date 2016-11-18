Annual holiday parade lights up St. Clair
Kids up and down Riverside Avenue Friday night bounced in anticipation as the sound of sirens rounded the corner, kicking off the city's Lighted Santa Parade. Annual holiday parade lights up St. Clair ST.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
East China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recount timeline on hold
|Dec 2
|Kathie Yakes
|1
|Is Caza the Worst Coach in Marysville History? (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|Brock DenUyl
|802
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|Color full
|1
|UPDATE 1-Russia's Severstal sells U.S. plants t... (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|bfburner
|13
|Car stolen out of Detroit used in two robberies...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reality
|1
|Do you think the East China school board should... (Nov '11)
|Nov '14
|2 cent
|4
|RESA's failed tax bid a loss to us all (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Michael Mikolajczak
|4
Find what you want!
Search East China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC