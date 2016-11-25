13 in custody in E China construction...

13 in custody in E China construction site collapse

Friday Nov 25

Thirteen people are in police custody after 74 people were killed in a construction site accident in East China's Jiangxi province Thursday. In addition to the fatalities, two people sustained injuries when a platform for a cooling tower under construction collapsed in the city of Yichun.

