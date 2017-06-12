Veterans remember - anxiety,' - eupho...

Veterans remember - anxiety,' - euphoria' of Six-Day War

Monday Jun 12

Fifty years after the Six-Day War - in which the greatly outnumbered Israeli forces defeated the amassed armies of Egypt, Jordan, and Syria; more than tripled the area under Israel's control; and reunified the divided city of Jerusalem - the breathtaking victory is still regarded as one of the most brilliantly executed campaigns in modern military history. But those same 50 years have also seen repeated failed peace attempts, often violent conflict over the "occupation" of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, the increasing isolation of Israel on the world stage, and a growing anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions campaign.

