Veteran walks more than 200 miles to raise PTSD awareness, money

Sunday Jun 4

When Michael Dowens turned to alcohol abuse and thoughts of harming himself to try to cope with his post-traumatic stress disorder, he said he knew it was time to get help. Dowens, now a Holmdel police officer, wants other veterans suffering from PTSD to be able to access treatment like he got in 2015 when the memories of two U.S. Navy deployments became too much to handle.

