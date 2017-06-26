Superintendent honored at MCVTS gradu...

Superintendent honored at MCVTS graduation

8 hrs ago

Bernard Treml, left, state director of the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Apprenticeship, presents MCVTS Superintendent of School Brian J. Loughlin with the Alfred Hudanish Leadership Award. EAST BRUNSWICK -- Brian J. Loughlin, retiring superintendent of Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools, received the school's Alfred Hudanish Leadership Award, given for "longstanding commitment to career and technical education and apprenticeship" at the school's apprentice graduation.

