Superintendent honored at MCVTS graduation
Bernard Treml, left, state director of the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Apprenticeship, presents MCVTS Superintendent of School Brian J. Loughlin with the Alfred Hudanish Leadership Award. EAST BRUNSWICK -- Brian J. Loughlin, retiring superintendent of Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools, received the school's Alfred Hudanish Leadership Award, given for "longstanding commitment to career and technical education and apprenticeship" at the school's apprentice graduation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|10 hr
|Gayboy15
|64
|ICE arrests 2 more undocumented immigrants rele...
|Jun 20
|spytheweb
|1
|Any gays ages 13-17 living in Nj wanna meet up?
|May '17
|Joe Joe
|19
|Man was masturbating on Middlesex Greenway, Edi... (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Chuckbrown
|4
|attn Adoptees and Birthparents and siblings, Re...
|May '17
|joan
|1
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec '16
|Just stop it
|580
|east brunswick transportation center parking (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|lmaati99
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC