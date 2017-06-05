School psychologist fired after alleg...

School psychologist fired after allegedly calling girl a 'slut,' making threats

FREEHOLD -- A psychologist at a Monmouth County high school has been fired after allegedly calling a student's ex-girlfriend a "slut," among other allegations. Brett D. Holeman, 43, of East Brunswick, was fired for also allegedly yelling at students and calling fellow staff " bitches" and "mentally ill," according to an arbitrator's decision last month following a tenure hearing, which was released by the state Department of Education.

