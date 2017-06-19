Salvage yard fined $93K after worker's death in cardboard compactor
EAST BRUNSWICK -- A township salvage yard was fined nearly more than $90,000 after a 22-year-old man was crushed to death in a cardboard compactor in December. The United State Department of Labor cited Universal Processing, LLC, last week for 11 serious violations as a result of an investigation of the site following the accident.
