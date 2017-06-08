Revamped Sears in Raritan Township to offera

Revamped Sears in Raritan Township to offer discounts Raritan Township Sears offering discounts at company revamps itself Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2s8g6y8 The Sears store and the Sears Auto Center on Route 22 in Watchung will be demolished if a developer gets approval to build a new retail development on the property. RARITAN TOWNSHIP - Two Sears Hometown Stores in New Jersey will be offering sales and discounts during their grand reopening as the company revamps itself as "America's Appliance Experts."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.