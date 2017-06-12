Man charged with distributing heroin in East Brunswick
EAST BRUNSWICK -- A 28-year-old man was charged after a two-month investigation with distributing heroin throughout the township, authorities said. Township police's Special Investigative Unit executed a narcotics search warrant at Manuel Santiago's home about 9 p.m. Friday at 6 Allison Drive, authorities said Tuesday.
